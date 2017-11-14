Italy consider Grosso?

By Football Italia staff

Italy are reportedly considering Bari Coach Fabio Grosso as a possible replacement for Giampiero Ventura.

The current CT is so far refusing to resign, but his position is untenable after the Azzurri failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

A meeting of the FIGC will be held in Rome tomorrow, at which Ventura will be sacked, after which the Federation will have to start looking for a replacement.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Grosso is a surprise candidate for the role, having impressed with Bari so far this season.

The former left-back previously coached the Juventus youth team, and famously scored the winning penalty in the 2006 World Cup final.

