Bergomi: ‘Get Mourinho or Mancini’

By Football Italia staff

Inter and Italy legend Beppe Bergomi believes the FIGC should get Jose Mourinho or Roberto Mancini as the next CT.

Giampiero Ventura hasn’t resigned after the Azzurri missed out on the World Cup, but his position is untenable and he’ll almost certainly be sacked tomorrow at a meeting of the FIGC.

“We need reform from the bottom up, from the youth sector,” Bergomi told Tutti Convocati.

“I ask though, are we still a world football power? In terms of the CT I think Mourinho is the right one, we need to get a great commissario tecnico even in the interim.

“I’m being provocative saying Mourinho, but I’d like someone like Mancini. In short an important Coach who also trains a club.”

