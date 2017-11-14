NEWS
Tuesday November 14 2017
Cuadrado injured with Colombia
By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado has suffered a thigh injury with Colombia, and will return to Juventus for scans.

The winger missed today’s 4-0 friendly win over Marcello Lippi’s China, and TuttoJuve reports that he has a problem with his left adductor.

It’s thought that Coach Jose Pekerman has granted Cuadrado permission to return to Turin early, where he’ll undergo tests to understand the extent of the injury.

The Bianconeri face Sampdoria away on Sunday afternoon, and currently sit just a point behind Napoli at the top of Serie A.

