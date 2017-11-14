Cuadrado injured with Colombia

By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado has suffered a thigh injury with Colombia, and will return to Juventus for scans.

The winger missed today’s 4-0 friendly win over Marcello Lippi’s China, and TuttoJuve reports that he has a problem with his left adductor.

It’s thought that Coach Jose Pekerman has granted Cuadrado permission to return to Turin early, where he’ll undergo tests to understand the extent of the injury.

The Bianconeri face Sampdoria away on Sunday afternoon, and currently sit just a point behind Napoli at the top of Serie A.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!