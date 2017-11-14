Giuseppe Rossi sent a message to Italy fans after they failed to reach the World Cup. “I hope to be back defending our jersey as soon as possible.”
The Nazionale went out in the play-offs to Sweden, 1-0 on aggregate, and miss the tournament for the first time since 1958.
“Difficult moments knock you down, leaving you without any strength left. It happens to everyone,” wrote Pepito on Instagram.
“But only great champions, with the real values of sport, with great passion for what they do and the desire to never give up manage to overcome these moments.
“We will get back on our feet again, I am convinced of it… WE ARE ITALY!!! I am proud to cheer on these colours and hope to be back defending our jersey on the field as soon as possible. There is nothing better!
“Always Forza Azzurri #NeverGiveUp”
Rossi is on the road to recovery after another devastating knee ligament injury and is currently without a club.
I momenti difficili ci buttano a terra, lasciandoci senza forza. Capita a tutti. Ma solo i grandi campioni, con valori veri dello sport, con una passione grande per quello che fanno e la volontà di non arrendersi mai riescono a superare questi momenti. Ci alzeremo di nuovo, ne sono convinto... SIAMO l’ITALIA!!! Sono fiero di tifare questi colori e spero di tornare a difendere la nostra maglia in campo al più presto. Non c’è cosa più bella! Sempre #ForzaAzzurri #NeverGiveUp