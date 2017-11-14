Rossi: 'Italy will get back'

By Football Italia staff

Giuseppe Rossi sent a message to Italy fans after they failed to reach the World Cup. “I hope to be back defending our jersey as soon as possible.”

The Nazionale went out in the play-offs to Sweden, 1-0 on aggregate, and miss the tournament for the first time since 1958.

“Difficult moments knock you down, leaving you without any strength left. It happens to everyone,” wrote Pepito on Instagram.

“But only great champions, with the real values of sport, with great passion for what they do and the desire to never give up manage to overcome these moments.

“We will get back on our feet again, I am convinced of it… WE ARE ITALY!!! I am proud to cheer on these colours and hope to be back defending our jersey on the field as soon as possible. There is nothing better!

“Always Forza Azzurri #NeverGiveUp”

Rossi is on the road to recovery after another devastating knee ligament injury and is currently without a club.

