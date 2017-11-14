Chiesa meeting with PSG

By Football Italia staff

There are reports Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa’s father Enrico met with Paris Saint-Germain to discuss his future.

This is not the first time that Chiesa has been linked with a swoop by PSG, who believe he can follow in Marco Verratti’s footsteps by succeeding in Ligue 1.

Under contract until June 2021, he has been the standout player for his club this season and aged 20 is already pushing for a place in the senior Italy squad.

According to FirenzeViola.it, former Parma and Fiorentina striker Enrico Chiesa had a meeting with PSG in Florence to discuss his son’s situation.

Napoli, Roma and Juventus have also set their sights on Chiesa Junior, who plays on the right wing.

This term, he has already contributed two goals and three assists in 11 Serie A appearances.

