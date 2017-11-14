Gran Gala del Calcio nominees announced

By Football Italia staff

The candidates for the Serie A Top XI players of 2017 are announced, with Max Allegri, Maurizio Sarri and Gian Piero Gasperini up for best Coach.

The Gran Gala del Calcio is held every December and the nominations were announced this evening.

In the running for the Coach of the Year award are Scudetto-winner Allegri, Napoli boss Sarri and the tactician behind Atalanta’s extraordinary fourth-place finish Gasperini.

Coach of the Year: Allegri (Juventus), Sarri (Napoli), Gasperini (Atalanta)

Goalkeeper of the Year: Buffon (Juventus), Donnarumma (Milan), Handanovic (Inter)

Defender of the Year: Dani Alves (Juventus), Chiellini (Juventus), Conti (Atalanta/Milan), Alex Sandro (Juventus), Barzagli (Juventus), Bonucci (Juventus/Milan), Caldara (Atalanta), Koulibaly (Napoli)

Midfielder of the Year: Biglia (Lazio/Milan), De Rossi (Roma), Hamsik (Napoli), Kessie (Atalanta/Milan), Nainggolan (Roma), Pjanic (Juventus)

Striker of the Year: Belotti (Torino), Dybala (Juventus), Dzeko (Roma), Higuain (Juventus), Insigne (Napoli), Mertens (Napoli)

Club of the Year: Juventus, Napoli, Roma

Referee of the Year: Rizzoli, Banti, Orsato

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!