Atletico open Vrsaljko to Napoli

After Atletico Madrid opens the door to Sime Vrsaljko’s Napoli move, the club’s official radio station says “there is not much distance.”

The full-back is no stranger to Serie A thanks to his time at Sassuolo and is considered the ideal January reinforcement for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

“As of today, I haven’t yet heard from Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis for Vrsaljko,” Atletico Madrid President Enrique Cerezo Torres told Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli.

“I can say that we have faith in the player, as well as a lengthy contract. I won’t rule out that Napoli could make an approach for the January transfer market.

“Obviously, what the player wants will make the difference, but at the moment Vrsaljko is concentrated on his season with Atletico Madrid. In January we’ll talk and see what might happen.”

This evening, the news on Radio Kiss Kiss – the official Napoli station – included a report that the Partenopei “are still pushing for Vrsaljko, the Atletico Madrid full-back, and there is not much distance. The negotiations could take flight very soon.”

