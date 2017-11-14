Zoff: 'Italy Coach not a selector'

Dino Zoff criticised Giampiero Ventura, pointing out “you must also know how to be a Coach and not just a selector of players.”

The Azzurri crashed out of the 2018 World Cup play-offs, losing 1-0 on aggregate to Sweden.

“This is a dark day and missing out on the World Cup after 60 years is hard to deal with,” Zoff told TMW Radio.

“After the 3-0 defeat to Spain, the Nazionale lost confidence and we didn’t play the other games with the right level of conviction.”

Giampiero Ventura and FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio are so far refusing to hand in their resignation, whereas Zoff resigned after taking Italy to the Euro 2000 Final.

“The responsibility will always lie with the Coach, although I know it is difficult to judge the role of CT. Now there are relatively few options with the number of foreign players in Serie A sides, but you must also know how to be a Coach and not just a selector of players.

“You’ve got to figure out what to do with those players, where they coincide with each other in terms of tactics and approach. You have to take the best and try to develop those 23 players in the right way.”

This elimination also means that Gigi Buffon won’t be the first man to take part in six editions of the World Cup.

“I’ve been through it too. You cannot stop time,” said Zoff, who won the 1982 World Cup at the age of 40.

