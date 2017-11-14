Insigne: 'Accept everything for Italy'

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne has “apologised to all of Italy” for the World Cup exit, but refused to blame Giampiero Ventura. “You have to accept everything.”

The Napoli winger was used for only 15 minutes over the two legs of this play-off with Sweden – as a central midfielder.

“It’s disappointing not to be taking part in the World Cup and we gave our all to the end. We apologise to all of Italy and hope to make up for it next time,” Insigne told Sky Sport Italia.

Coach Ventura has been criticised for many choices, but most of all not using Insigne effectively against Sweden.

“The decisions of the Coach must be accepted. There are no regrets, it was a game we had to win at all costs and for the CT those were the right decisions.

“When you wear the jersey of the Nazionale, you have to accept everything.”

Insigne was asked if he could be a leader of this new generation of Azzurri.

“I am ready. If I was to be given this task, I would hope to be up to it and to bring Italy to the top. Now the main objective is the Scudetto with Napoli, as we’ll give our all to ensure we’re top of the table in May.”

