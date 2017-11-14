Kondogbia committed to Valencia

By Football Italia staff

Geoffrey Kondogbia’s agent confirmed he “wants to remain with Valencia for many years, but he has a contract with Inter and the two clubs will decide.”

The midfielder made the move over the summer on loan with option to buy and has made a huge impact in La Liga.

“He is very happy here at Valencia and for the future we’ll find a solution that suits both the Spanish club and Inter,” brother and agent Evans Kondogbia told Superdeporte.

“Geoffrey feels that he has everything he needs in Valencia and even brought his family to live in this beautiful city, where he plays for a team that can compete at high levels. He wants to remain with Valencia for many years.

“He still has a contract with Inter and we never know what might happen, but my job is to find the best solution for everybody. I hope he can stay here for many years, but it all depends on the two clubs.

“Geoffrey is working hard and dreams of going to the World Cup in 2018. There is a lot of competition in the France midfield, but Didier Deschamps will certainly call him up if he maintains this standard to March.”

