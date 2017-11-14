IKEA mock Italy exit

By Football Italia staff

IKEA have mocked Italy’s World Cup play-off defeat to Sweden with a new advertisement on Twitter.

The Azzurri won’t go to the 2018 tournament in Russia after a 0-0 draw at San Siro last night, failing to overturn the 1-0 first leg defeat.

Coach Giampiero Ventura is still refusing to resign, but Swedish furniture store IKEA decided to have some fun with the situation.

“So Gian Piero forgives us for losing his bench, we’ll give him a new one,” read the ad with an image of a garden bench for sale at €89.99.

