Mancini favourite for Italy job?

By Football Italia staff

While Carlo Ancelotti is the preferred choice for many, Roberto Mancini is emerging as the favourite to replace Giampiero Ventura as Italy Coach.

The Azzurri failed to qualify for their first World Cup since 1958 after a 1-0 aggregate play-off defeat to Sweden.

While Ventura and FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio are so far refusing to resign, it’s only a matter of time before the tactician is given the axe.

Ancelotti is tipped by many as the ideal candidate due to his international experience and good rapport working with players in different systems.

He is also currently out of work after being sacked by Bayern Munich, but seems reticent to accept an international role when his club career is not yet over.

According to Mediaset Premium, the real favourite right now is Mancini, who took over at Zenit St Petersburg this season.

He is under contract with the Russian side until 2020, but could walk away early if the Italy job was floated.

Mancio also has experience working outside of Italy after winning the Premier League with Manchester City.

This evening, the former Inter Coach was in the stands for Russia’s 3-3 friendly draw with Spain.

Another less likely alternative would be the return of Antonio Conte, as it’s well-known he is frustrated with life at Chelsea and relished his experience at Euro 2016.

Current Italy Under-21 boss Gigi Di Biagio is a good shout for promotion, at least temporarily, to the senior bench.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!