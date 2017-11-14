Suso given Spain debut

By Football Italia staff

Milan star Suso was given his full Spain debut in a 3-3 friendly with Russia, also featuring Napoli winger Jose Callejon.

These two players will face off against each other in Serie A on Saturday, but were teammates for La Roja this evening.

Suso was in the starting XI for his first senior Spain cap, just a few days before his 24th birthday.

He was replaced at half-time by Napoli wide man Callejon in the 4-3-3 formation.

Italian referee Gianluca Rocchi was also in the spotlight, but for all the wrong reasons, as he awarded two very debatable penalties to the Spaniards.

Click here for the full match report on our sister site Football-Espana.net.

