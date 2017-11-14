Maradona: 'I want Argentina job!'

By Football Italia staff

Diego Armando Maradona declared he “wants to return” as the Coach of Argentina following a 4-2 friendly defeat to Nigeria.

The Napoli legend made the bold claim on Instagram by posting a chart showing he had the best win percentage rate of any recent tactician for the Seleccion at 75 per cent.

“Who won more? Make your own conclusions. I am furious because they are throwing away our prestige, but it is not the fault of the lads.

“I want to return.”

El Pibe de Oro was Coach of the Argentina squad from 2008 to 2010.

He has just recovered from surgery on his shoulder and is currently working at Al-Fujairah SC in the UAE.

