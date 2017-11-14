Italy invited to US anti-World Cup?

Reports in America suggest the U.S. Soccer Federation will invite Italy, the Netherlands, Ghana and Chile for a pre-World Cup tournament.

These are all massive nations who are accustomed to taking part in the biggest competition in international football, but have failed to qualify for 2018 in Russia.

ESPN claim sources from the U.S. Soccer Federation and Soccer United Marketing confirmed the existence of plans for a series of friendlies on American soil.

They would take place just before the World Cup begins in Russia and after the end of the domestic club season.

Italy have been in every single World Cup save for the opener in 1930 – when very few nations participated – and 1958.

The U.S. failed to qualify for the first time since 1986, while Holland and Ghana had been in every edition since 2002.

Chile won the Copa America, but failed to book their spot in Russia 2008.

Others who failed to make the grade include the Ivory Coast, the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and Slovakia.

