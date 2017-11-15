Anderson doubt for Roman derby?

By Football Italia staff

Lazio attacker Felipe Anderson is reportedly a doubt for Saturday’s Derby della Capitale against Roma.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Anderson is still struggling with the “heavy fatigue” he sustained during Lazio’s 11-0 win against Divine Amore on Saturday.

Consequently, his comeback at the Olimpico “risks being scuppered”, with the winger set for more fitness tests on Wednesday.

A tear in his left thigh has prevented the Brazilian from making a competitive appearance for the Aquile this season.

