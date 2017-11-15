Maldini: No change in 15 years

By Football Italia staff

Paolo Maldini claims “I still see the same faces in Italian football from when I quit the national team 15 years ago.”

Maldini played 126 times for Italy before retiring from international football in 2002, and the former Milan defender seemingly blamed the Azzurri’s failure to qualify for the World Cup next summer on the FIGC being resistant to change.

“From such huge disappointment, we can start again and use it as an opportunity,” he told La Repubblica.

“We need to rebuild our foundations so we can face [the future] without fear, but I still see the same faces in Italian football from when I quit the national team 15 years ago.”

