Spinazzola out for two weeks?

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta could be without Leonardo Spinazzola for the next two weeks after the wingback reportedly pulled up with a thigh injury.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Spinazzola will miss Atalanta’s games against Inter and Benevento in Serie A, plus their Europa League clash with Everton on November 23.

The 24-year-old was ruled out of Azzurri’s World Cup playoff against Sweden due to the setback, which he sustained in training while on international duty.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!