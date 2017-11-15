Vazquez: Never say never to Serie A

By Football Italia staff

Former Palermo and Italy midfielder Franco Vazquez admits he will “never say never” to a return to Serie A.

Vazquez broke into Italy’s squad as an ‘oriundo’ with Palermo in 2015, before joining Sevilla a year later, although the 28-year-old has since pledged his international allegiance to Argentina.

“I’d never say never to returning to Serie A,” he told Gianluca Di Marzio’s website.

“Still, I’m happy here right now at Sevilla, this is a great club and we’re in the Champions League.”

