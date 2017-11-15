NEWS
Wednesday November 15 2017
Vazquez: Never say never to Serie A
By Football Italia staff

Former Palermo and Italy midfielder Franco Vazquez admits he will “never say never” to a return to Serie A.

Vazquez broke into Italy’s squad as an ‘oriundo’ with Palermo in 2015, before joining Sevilla a year later, although the 28-year-old has since pledged his international allegiance to Argentina.

“I’d never say never to returning to Serie A,” he told Gianluca Di Marzio’s website.

“Still, I’m happy here right now at Sevilla, this is a great club and we’re in the Champions League.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.
Sign Up for FREE now!
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies