Orsolini: My goal for Gasperini

By Football Italia staff

Italy Under-21 winger Riccardo Orsolini dedicated his late winner against Russia to Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gasperini. “Let’s hope he plays me more now!”

Orsolini scored deep in stoppage time as Italy U21s came back from 2-1 down to beat Russia 3-2 on Tuesday, and the Juventus loanee hoped to have caught the eye of Gasperini after still no starts for Atalanta.

“Italy? I’m very sorry, especially to the fans, even if we were more focused on our own match,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Dedicating my goal to Gasperini? Yes, I’m very happy. Let’s hope the Coach plays me more now!”

