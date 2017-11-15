Khedira: I’ll help Gigi win CL

By Football Italia staff

Sami Khedira has vowed to help Juventus teammate Gianluigi Buffon win the Champions League this season after being ‘hurt’ by his post-Sweden tears.

Buffon was seen crying during his interview after Italy’s goalless draw with Sweden on Monday, which resulted in the Azzurri failing to qualify for next summer’s World Cup, but Khedira made it clear he would do all he could to make up for the ‘sadness’.

“I can’t say that I’m happy,” the Germany midfielder told Bild.

“Seeing Buffon cry hurt everyone, Italians and non-Italians. Buffon’s a great sportsman, a living legend.

“It’s a word thrown about too lightly, but I can use it on him sincerely. I hoped he could play at his last international tournament.

“Now I’m sad for my Juventus teammates and all of Italy: things have changed for the better, clubs are investing and playing good football, but this result was a disaster.

“They’ve already said they’ll come back up and I’m sure they will. I sent a message to Buffon, but now we need objectives more than words.

“He’s only missing one trophy [the Champions League], so we’ll help him win it.”

