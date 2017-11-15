Former Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi admits he felt “very sick” by Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.
Italy’s no-show in Russia was rubberstamped by a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Sweden in the World Cup playoffs, and Berlusconi revealed just how much the Azzurri’s disappointment had impacted on him.
“I love Italy, I love our image and I love football,” he told Il Messaggero.
“The other night, like millions of other Italians, however, I felt really sick, very sick even.”
