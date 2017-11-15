NEWS
Wednesday November 15 2017
Berlusconi ‘sickened’ by Italy
By Football Italia staff

Former Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi admits he felt “very sick” by Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Italy’s no-show in Russia was rubberstamped by a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Sweden in the World Cup playoffs, and Berlusconi revealed just how much the Azzurri’s disappointment had impacted on him.

“I love Italy, I love our image and I love football,” he told Il Messaggero.

“The other night, like millions of other Italians, however, I felt really sick, very sick even.”

