Berlusconi ‘sickened’ by Italy

By Football Italia staff

Former Milan owner Silvio Berlusconi admits he felt “very sick” by Italy’s failure to qualify for the World Cup.

Italy’s no-show in Russia was rubberstamped by a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Sweden in the World Cup playoffs, and Berlusconi revealed just how much the Azzurri’s disappointment had impacted on him.

“I love Italy, I love our image and I love football,” he told Il Messaggero.

“The other night, like millions of other Italians, however, I felt really sick, very sick even.”

