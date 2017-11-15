Gabigol to Jiangsu Suning?

By Football Italia staff

Gabriel Barbosa’s agent is reportedly trying to convince the Inter forward to join Jiangsu Suning in January.

According to Record, Gabigol met his agent Kia Joorabchian in London last Friday to discuss his future.

The newspaper claims it was there that Joorabchian advised the 21-year-old to leave Benfica, as per Inter’s instructions, after a lack of appearances in Lisbon.

Furthermore, the representative would have proposed the idea of Gabigol spending six months in China with Jiangsu, the Nerazzurri’s sister club.

However, Record believes the Brazilian has “rejected several offers” to date, seemingly out of wanting to stay at Benfica.

