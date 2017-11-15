‘Chiesa, don’t leave Fiorentina!’

By Football Italia staff

Cyril Thereau has urged Federico Chiesa to reject Paris Saint-Germain and stay at Fiorentina, where “it’s the perfect environment for him.”

Reports on Tuesday claimed Chiesa’s father, ex-Fiorentina and Italy striker Enrico, held talks with PSG over a possible transfer for his son, and Thereau admitted seeing the 20-year-old join the French giants would ‘kill’ him.

“Chiesa’s a very smart lad,” the veteran attacker told Premium Sport.

“He knows he still needs to grow and this is the perfect environment for him. We all love him here, as do the fans. He’s a pupil of this club and city.

“He still has work to do, but he’s aware of that. We hope he stays with us and, above all, that he doesn’t go to PSG because it’d kill me.

“He’s very young and he has so much talent. He has huge room for improvement and we hope we can help him have a good season, so we can all be happier.”

