Sky: Italy to sack Ventura

By Football Italia staff

Sky Sport Italia has reported in the last few minutes that Giampiero Ventura is just an official confirmation away from being sacked as Italy CT.

Calciomercato.com explains Carlo Tavecchio spent Wednesday morning at the FIGC’s headquarters after almost 48 hours of reflecting on Ventura’s position.

A meeting was consequently lined up for the afternoon, with a decision seemingly made on the 69-year-old.

Michele Uva – general manager of the Federation – arrived at 14:00 GMT, just 15 minutes before Sky reported Ventura would be axed.

It comes after the Azzurri failed to qualify for a World Cup for the first time in 60 years, courtesy of a 1-0 aggregate defeat to Sweden in the playoffs.

