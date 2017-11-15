NEWS
Wednesday November 15 2017
Gravina: ‘Ventura will be sacked’
By Football Italia staff

Lega Pro President Gabriele Gravina says Italy CT Giampiero Ventura “is to be sacked without even having to think about it”.

The Coach failed to take Italy to the World Cup for the first time since 1958, and there is also pressure on FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio to step down.

“Ventura is to be sacked without even thinking about it,” Gravina said on Radio 24 ahead of today’s meeting in Rome.

“As for Tavecchio’s position, I’d say that resignation is subjective, I don’t think there will be a request for a vote on Tavecchio’s future.

“I’d like to talk about the organisation of Italian football, we need to revolutionise the way we did after Calciopoli.

“We need to strengthen the idea of second teams, semi-professionalism, and we need to get back to staging events like Euro 2024.”

