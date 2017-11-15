Agnelli appeal delayed

By Football Italia staff

Juventus President Andrea Agnelli’s appeal against a ban for illegal ticket sales has been postponed.

The Bianconeri chief was banned for a year after tickets were given to the club’s ultras, breaking rules over their sale.

Those tickets later found their way into the hands of organised crime, though the original trial confirmed that Agnelli could not have known this.

Today the appeal was due to be heard by the Federal Appeals Court, but it has been postponed to a later date, which has not yet been determined.

The defence wanted more time to gather new evidence, and the new trial is likely to be December 4.

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!