Tommasi: ‘Tavecchio won’t resign’

By Football Italia staff

Damiano Tommasi, the head of the Italian Players’ Union says FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio won’t resign - “there doesn’t appear to be the mood for change”.

The Federation chief is under pressure after Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup, not to mention a number of controversies during his reign.

There have been calls for him to step down, but Tommasi left today’s summit in Rome after just minutes after the President refused to resign.

“Tavecchio has decided not to resign and continue with his office,” the former Roma midfielder told reporters as he left.

“The others haven’t taken a position and said they’d decide in the future. There doesn’t appear to be the mood for change.

"We need credible elections, with new people, we won't solve the problems of Italian football by sacking the CT [Giampiero Ventura].

"If not we'll keep stirring the same soup which has proved indigestible to so many.

"Carlo Ancelotti? I don't know, I left, I didn't want to hear anything else. My first question was about resignation and the other members didn't ask anything.

"I didn't want to hear anything else, there's seemingly no desire to start from scratch."

