The FIGC has officially confirmed that Giampiero Ventura has been sacked as Italy CT.

The Coach became the first man to fail to take the Azzurri to the World Cup, as the last time that happened was 1958, when the team was picked by a selection committee.

While the former Torino boss refused to resign in the immediate aftermath, but a meeting of the FIGC and the various leagues was held in Rome today, and the CT has now officially been dismissed.

"At the meeting convened by the FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio, attended by the Presidents and the federal stakeholders [Gabriele] Gravina, [Marcello] Nicchi, [Cosimo] Sibilia, [Damiano] Tommasi and [Renzo] Ulivieri, a discussion was started on the failure of the national team to qualify for the 2018 World Cup," a Press release begins.

"As the first point of order of the day, Tavecchio communicated the choice on the guidance of the Azzurri and, as of today, Giampiero Ventura is no longer the Commissario Tecnico of the national team."

Ventura had 17 games in charge of the Azzurri, winning 10, drawing four and losing three, including friendlies.

