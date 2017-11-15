Who could replace Ventura?

By Football Italia staff

After Italy officially confirmed the sacking of Giampiero Ventura, Football Italia takes a look at the potential candidates to replace him.

The CT was relieved of his duties after failing to qualify for the World Cup, the first time that has happened since 1958.

Today’s meeting in Rome saw the decision taken to remove Ventura, and the search will now begin for his replacement.

Here are five potential candidates for the role.

Carlo Ancelotti

The former Milan, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich Coach is seen by many as the ideal choice to replace Ventura.

Ancelotti is currently out of work after being sacked by Bayern, and as a three-time Champions League winner he certainly has the pedigree.

However, Carletto has repeatedly said that he thinks it’s too early for him to take the Italy job, and he’s keen to get back into club management.

The FIGC did manage to convince Antonio Conte to take the role, but they’ll have to put together a hugely tempting package to lure Ancelotti.

Roberto Mancini

Currently working in Russia with Zenit St Petersburg, Mancini has emerged as one of the early favourites for the Azzurri job.

The former striker won three Scudetti with Inter and the Premier League with Manchester City, and he also has three Coppe Italia and an FA Cup to his name.

“Not everyone gets to Coach the national team,” Mancini told Premium Sport last year.

“Working there would be different from working as a [club] Coach, but I think it could be enjoyable. If it comes, if there’s a chance, it’s an assignment which you have to accept.”

Mancini does have another two years on his contract after this season with Zenit though, so the FIGC would have to pay compensation to get him.

Marco Giampaolo

Giampaolo is seen as one of the best up-and-coming Coaches in Italian football, and he’s done a fine job with Sampdoria.

His Blucerchiati play good football, and he’s shown an ability to get the best out of an ever-changing squad, with Samp selling their stars every year.

Like Ventura though he’s relatively inexperienced at the top level, and as recently as 2015 he was working in the Lega Pro with Cremonese.

Massimiliano Allegri

The Juventus Coach is another who has been open about his ambition to manage the national team, and he’s won the domestic double for the past three seasons in a row.

Allegri also won the Scudetto at Milan, and he has experience with the likes of Sassuolo and Cagliari too.

Like Ancelotti though, the Bianconeri boss would prefer to take the Azzurri job later in life and there’s no chance of him leaving Juventus before the end of this season.

However, with no World Cup in the summer could the FIGC wait and try to tempt him then?

Claudio Ranieri

In many ways the Nantes Coach could be seen as the ideal man for the job.

He’s 66, so coming to the end of his career, but unlike Ventura he does have top level experience with Juventus, Inter, Roma, Chelsea and Valencia.

Ranieri also got the best out of a limited squad in spectacular fashion when he won the Premier League with Leicester City, and his Nantes side currently sit fifth in Ligue 1.

That said, his previous foray into international football was a disaster, as he was sacked by Greece after a defeat to the Faroe Islands.

