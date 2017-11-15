Ventura to receive €860k?

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura will reportedly be paid €866,000 after his Italy sacking, but in instalments in case he takes a club job.

The CT refused to resign after the 0-0 draw with Sweden on Monday night, despite failing to take the Azzurri to the World Cup for the first time since 1958.

Ventura was given a renewal earlier this year, taking him through to 2020, but that was dependent on World Cup qualification, so his deal expires in June.

As he refused to resign, he was sacked by the FIGC so they’ll have to pay up the rest of his deal.

“The contract is valid, and like all Coaches he’ll get what he’s owed,” Renzo Olivieri of the Italian Coaches’ Association told reporters after today’s meeting.

With eight months left on a €1.3m contract, that means Ventura is still owed €866,000 for his time in charge.

However, Premium Sport reports that he will continue to be salaried, rather than being paid a lump sum, so if he takes another club job the FIGC will save on the remaining months.

