‘Italy considering important names’

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio says “important names” are being considered for the vacant Italy CT’s job.

Giampiero Ventura was sacked earlier today, and the head of the Federation emerged after the meeting to address the media.

“I want to respect you, I think it’s a duty,” Tavecchio told the assembled reporters.

“I spoke to Ventura and I told him that we were no longer in need of his services and he’s no longer Coach of the national team.

“We’ve been thinking of important names and we’re going to carry them to the end of the process.

“On Monday there will be a Federal Council meeting, where I will present a program which will be done in conjunction with the other leagues, I’ll present this proposal and the Council will decide.

“I have nothing further to add.”

A further meeting will be held on November 28 where Tavecchio will propose the name of the new CT.

