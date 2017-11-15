Ulivieri clashes with Malago

By Football Italia staff

A war of words has broken out between the President of CONI and he head of the Italian Coaches’ Association.

Italy have failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years, and the repercussions have been felt throughout the calcio world.

CT Giampiero Ventura was sacked today, and Giovanni Malago, the head of the Italian Olympic Federation hinted yesterday that FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio should resign.

A meeting was held today in Rome, where Tavecchio refused to step aside and Renzo Ulivieri, the head of the Coaches’ Federation hit back.

“I wasn’t annoyed by his words, I was annoyed by the interview,” Ulivieri said of Malago.

“I replayed it three times because I couldn’t believe it. Our boss went on television, asked himself a question and then answered it.

“I’d have expected a different attitude from our boss in a moment like this, and right now it’s difficult to recognise him as the head of Italian sport.

Malago didn’t take that lying down, and hit back in an interview with Premium Sport.

“I’m not going to argue. He has his opinion, but he doesn’t have style or education.”

