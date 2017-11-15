Roma prepare Perotti renewal

By Football Italia staff

It’s reported Roma are preparing to offer Diego Perotti a new contract, tying him to the club until 2021.

The winger has scored two Serie A goals this season and provided one assist, and he scored the goal which secured second place last season.

The Argentine is out of contract in 2019, and calciomercato.com is reporting that the Giallorossi are ready to offer him a new contract.

The idea would be to extend his current deal by two years, keeping him at the Stadio Olimpico until 2021.

Talks are still in a very early stage, but it’s thought the 29-year-old is happy to remain with the capital club.

