Ravanelli: ‘Get Conte back!’

By Football Italia staff

Fabrizio Ravanelli offers his opinion on who should be the new Italy CT - “I’d bend over backward to get Antonio Conte back”.

Giampiero Ventura was sacked today after failing to get Italy to the World Cup, the first time that has happened since 1958.

His predecessor, Conte, was praised for the performance of the Azzurri at Euro 2016 and the former Juventus striker believes he should be brought back.

“I’d bend over backward to get Antonio Conte back,” Ravanelli told Tuttomercatoweb.

“I’d try to convince him in every way, because what he did with the national team was something great. He’s an innovator, and he really knows how to rebuild the whole environment.

“That’s how Germany did really well. The Azzurri shirt is something you have to sweat for and earn.”

