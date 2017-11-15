‘Giovinco could have helped Italy’

By Football Italia staff

Toronto FC Coach Greg Vanney believes Sebastian Giovinco “could have helped” Italy qualify for the World Cup but “it’s their loss”.

The forward hasn’t been called for the Azzurri since the European Championship qualifiers, and he was routinely overlooked by Giampiero Ventura, who was sacked today.

“What I know is that he [Giovinco] is extraordinarily talented,” Vanney told the Toronto Sun.

“I don’t know the details of Italy’s player pool enough to say that he should be in, but I think over the course of the last couple of years his not being involved is probably something of an oversight on their side because given their recent dearth of goals they need guys who can score goals in different ways.

“He can do it on a set piece, he can set up other guys, he can find little crafty areas and put things in the back of the net.

“I think his omission from the team for the last couple of years means they’ve lost a guy who can be an incredible boost when you need something on the attacking side.

“He’s been so far removed because of that that it’s ultimately their loss.

“Would he have made a difference? It’s impossible to say, but what I know is he has and incredible amount of talent on the attacking side.

“It’s very likely he could have helped them in this situation.”

