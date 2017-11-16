Vialli: ‘Ancelotti the ideal choice’

Former Italy striker Gianluca Vialli wants to see Carlo Ancelotti as CT - “I’d make him the Italian Vicente Del Bosque”.

Giampiero Ventura was sacked yesterday after failing to take the Azzurri to the World Cup, and the former Juventus man is clear who he wants to see come in.

“Carlo Ancelotti,” Vialli told Gazzetta dello Sport.

“He’s respected by everyone, he has balance and international experience, he’s won everywhere and he speaks the languages. I’d make him the Italian Del Bosque.

“I’d only ask one thing of him: embrace the project and support it in full. I’d also like to see Paolo Maldini as club manager, a German director model like [Oliver] Bierhoff.”

Ventura refused to resign and instead had to be sacked by the FIGC, was that the right choice?

“At Coverciano the first thing they teach you as a Coach is never to resign. In some cases though you have to be more of a gentleman than a professional.

“I think a gentleman, in a similar situation, would step aside.”

