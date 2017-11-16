Conti: ‘Milan will make CL’

By Football Italia staff

Andrea Conti reveals he chose Milan over Inter, and is sure “we’ll get into the Champions League”.

The full-back is currently out with a cruciate ligament injury, and he spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about his recovery and the Rossoneri’s ambitions.

“The first 15 days was very difficult,” Conti admitted.

“They told me to rest, I’d go from the bed to the couch and then I couldn’t sleep at night.

“The worst pain was in the first three minutes. There was a deep pass, I stretched to intercept it and I felt my knee go out and then in very quickly.

“It was an incredible pain, then I had to spend 15 days taking painkillers at breakfast for my thigh. They took the tendon from there, it was like having a tear.

“Now I come to Milanello in the morning, from 9.30 I’m on the treatment table. Then we alternate with weights and metabolic work, to cycling or rowing.

“I’ve learned that rest counts for a lot, so in the afternoon I go for ice and then that’s it.

“They told me I’ll be back in March, but it depends how the knee reacts. A few days ago I got to jog, it was such a release but after five minutes I couldn’t do it anymore.

“There’s still nothing with the ball, just a few small passes.

“Can I still do it? Ah, it’s not like I was a phenomenon before…”

Conti then reflected on his move to the Diavolo, and the aims for the season ahead.

“I’d just gone to the beach, I’d picked up my luggage then I got a phone call telling me I had to come back.

“My agent told me about Napoli, there was something with Chelsea but the real alternative was Inter. Milan’s interest was much greater and I decided. I like the idea of a new cycle.

“It’ll take time, but we’ll get into the Champions League. Juve and Napoli are ahead of the rest, then Inter are very well drilled, then there’s Roma and Lazio. We’ll fight with them.”

