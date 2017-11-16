Insigne: ‘I’d have played in goal!’

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne insists “I’d even have played in goal” for Italy, and thanks Daniele De Rossi.

The Napoli attacking midfielder was given just 15 minutes over the two legs of the play-off with Sweden, with the Azzurri going out 1-0 on aggregate and failing to make the World Cup for the first time in 60 years.

“My sincere sorrow is not to be participating in the World Cup, only and strongly that,” Insigne told Neapolitan newspaper Il Mattino.

“I knew the the rules of the national team from day one: it’s not important who plays and decisions are always to be respected. I’ve done that even when I’ve only been used for a minute.

“For the national team I’d even play in goal, because this is a shirt which has to be respected without discussion. The Coach made other choices, he thought they were the right players to take us to the World Cup.

“There’s no controversy, this shirt is a symbol and I want to wear it for a long time.”

It’s been reported that the Juventus players told CT Giampiero Ventura that Insigne should play, while De Rossi was seen pointing at the Partenopei star when asked to warm up himself.

“I thanked Daniele for a great gesture, that of a true leader who wants to help the team. I’d have been proud to go onto the pitch.

“We deserved a place at the World Cup because I’m convinced we’d have given a good account of ourselves.

“Carlo Ancelotti? He’s a great football man, a winner, but it’s up to the directors to choose.”

