Torreira: ‘I won’t play for Italy’

Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira says he won’t play for Italy - “I’m Uruguayan, and my dream since I was a child has been to be part of the national team”.

The 21-year-old has a Spanish passport, and could apply for Italian citizenship by residence, but he doesn’t see an Azzurri cap in his future.

“Would I be an Oriundo with the Italian national team?” Torreira considered, speaking to Tuttosport.

“No, I’m Uruguayan and my dream since I was a child has been to be part of the national team, maybe with [Gaston] Ramirez.”

Serie A returns this weekend, with the Blucerchiati welcoming Juventus to Marassi.

“We’ll do everything to brea the Bianconeri, they’re a great opponent though and a team full of absolute champions.

“It won’t be easy, we’ll have to go onto the pitch focused and give more than words, only facts matter.”

