Giorgio Chiellini concedes Napoli are ahead of Juventus “on merit” and deserve the plaudits they get but “we’ll do everything to beat them”.

The Bianconeri have won the Scudetto for the past six years in a row, but they’re currently a point behind Maurizio Sarri’s side, who have had an unbeaten start to the Serie A season.

In the course of his interview with Corriere della Sera, Chiellini was asked if all the compliments given to the Partenopei gives extra stimulus to beat them.

“It’s been like that for the past two years,” Chiellini shrugged.

“Objectively their game is spectacular at times, with merits and defects like any team. Take the chatter away though and look at the points they’re getting: they’re ahead of us on merit.

“We’ll do everything to beat them though.

“Do we have room for improvement? Yes, and it’s a pleasure that it’s like that. Historically we’re a diesel engine, but you also have to get points when you’re not at your best, using what you have inside.

“I’m intrigued as to who will arrive ahead of everyone in the end. This is an important and difficult month.

“I think the team is growing though and now we have to prove it. We have 22 players and the bench will prove crucial, because those who come on will change games.”

Chiellini and Juve Coach Massimiliano Allegri are both from Livorno, and he was asked if that gives them something in common.

“His most important attribute is the desire to improve every day. You don’t always see that in Coaches, but in the great ones you do.

“From any situation, good or bad, he gets an improvement from the team.”

Mario Mandzukic could be seen by some as a Chiellini of the attack, given their warrior-like styles…

“He could be a central defender too!” Chiellini laughed.

“Last year I was surprised, he showed a footballing intelligence we didn’t see in the first year. He can do everything, because he has everything.

“He’s the balance of our team, to a certain extent.”

