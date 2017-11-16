Gianluca Rocchi has been confirmed as the referee for this weekend’s Derby della Capitale.
Roma and Lazio meet for the first time this season on Saturday evening, with both sides riding high in the table. Click here for a match preview.
Today the AIA has confirmed the referees for Week 13, with Rocchi assigned to the Rome Derby.
The official has proved controversial for the Giallorossi in the past, famously giving Juventus a contested penalty in Turin in a 3-2 defeat.
Elsewhere, Daniele Doveri will be the referee as Milan visit Napoli, while Marco Guida is entrusted with Sampdoria-Juventus.
Serie A Week 13 referees:
Benevento-Sassuolo - Paolo Mazzoleni
Crotone-Genoa - Paolo Tagliavento
Verona-Bologna - Maurizio Mariani
Inter-Atalanta - Michael Fabbri
Napoli-Milan - Daniele Doveri
Roma-Lazio - Gianluca Rocchi
Sampdoria-Juventus - Marco Guida
Spal-Fiorentina - Gianpaolo Calvarese
Torino-Chievo - Luca Banti
Udinese-Cagliari - Gianluca Manganello