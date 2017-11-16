Rocchi to referee Rome derby

By Football Italia staff

Gianluca Rocchi has been confirmed as the referee for this weekend’s Derby della Capitale.

Roma and Lazio meet for the first time this season on Saturday evening, with both sides riding high in the table. Click here for a match preview.

Today the AIA has confirmed the referees for Week 13, with Rocchi assigned to the Rome Derby.

The official has proved controversial for the Giallorossi in the past, famously giving Juventus a contested penalty in Turin in a 3-2 defeat.

Elsewhere, Daniele Doveri will be the referee as Milan visit Napoli, while Marco Guida is entrusted with Sampdoria-Juventus.

Serie A Week 13 referees:

Benevento-Sassuolo - Paolo Mazzoleni

Crotone-Genoa - Paolo Tagliavento

Verona-Bologna - Maurizio Mariani

Inter-Atalanta - Michael Fabbri

Napoli-Milan - Daniele Doveri

Roma-Lazio - Gianluca Rocchi

Sampdoria-Juventus - Marco Guida

Spal-Fiorentina - Gianpaolo Calvarese

Torino-Chievo - Luca Banti

Udinese-Cagliari - Gianluca Manganello

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!