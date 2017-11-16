Marchisio: ‘I dream of CL’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio confirms his dream is “to win the Champions League”.

The Bianconeri reached the final in both 2015 and 2017, but were beaten by first Barcelona and then Real Madrid.

Today the Italian international met with young fans for a Q&A session, and he was asked about his dreams.

“The most beautiful was playing for Juventus and I succeeded,” Marchisio replied.

“Then I dream of always seeing my family happy. Sportingly… to win the Champions League.”

Marchisio came up through the Juve youth system, and he also discussed that with the youngsters.

“I was a ball boy at the Delle Alpi so many times as a kid. Those are beautiful memories, having the players so close is something wonderful and exciting.

“I can still see that in the eyes of the kids who are the ball boys now, I hope they can have the same luck I’ve had.

“I’ve been wearing this shirt since I was kid, and even today there are games where I put it on and my legs are shaking.

“Perhaps my most special game was Juve-Napoli in Serie B, my first real big match in the first team. There are a lot I’m very attached to though.

“When I was little my idol was Alessandro Del Piero, and I was lucky enough to play and win with him.”

