Howedes: ‘I’m ready to play’

By Football Italia staff

Juventus defender Benedikt Howedes assures “I’m ready to go onto the pitch” against Sampdoria this weekend.

The German international arrived from Schalke 04 on loan this summer, but so far has been unable to make his debut after some niggling injuries.

“I’m happy to return to being available, I’m ready to go onto the pitch,” Howedes told Sky.

“Sampdoria are a competitive team, but Juventus always go out there to win. Juventus want to win against Barcelona too.

“Italy’s World Cup elimination? We team-mates are close to [Giorgio] Chiellini, [Gianluigi] Buffon, [Andrea] Barzagli and the other Azzurri, it’s not easy right now.”

