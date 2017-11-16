Fassone: ‘Milan have huge potential’

By Football Italia staff

CEO Marco Fassone assures Milan have “extraordinary potential” and is “quietly confident” about Financial Fair Play.

The Rossoneri were taken over by a Chinese consortium in April, but they needed a loan from U.S hedge fund Elliott Management to get the deal over the line.

In addition, they’ve submitted plans to UEFA for a voluntary agreement to avoid FFP sanctions, and the director discussed these issues in a Q&A with fans today.

“I want to point out that there are no filters for today’s Q&A,” Fassone pointed out, live from Milanello.

“We’ll respond to everything totally normally, as we do when we talk to our fans.

“FFP? I came out of the meeting quietly confident. We did a great job with a big, and absolutely transparent dossier.

“Hopefully it will be evaluated in a detailed manner, and not stop at the fact that we’re Milan and therefore we’re a great club.

“The worst possible scenario is that UEFA aren’t convinced of our plan and our ownership, so we’d move to Spring for the discussion of a normal settlement agreement.

“Our optimism hasn’t changed, but for financial reasons we’ve changed our sporting objective.

“If we don’t get into the Champions League, nothing will happen. The accounts will come back just the same, Milan will remain standing just the same, we won’t crash into the abyss.

“How could you not be optimistic about Milan? If we look at Europe, compared to the other top clubs Milan have extraordinary potential.

“Right now I don’t know if we’ll reach that potential in four, five or six years but it’ll definitely come.

“The refinancing of the debt? In Italy things often leak in advance, I have to be more cautious, there are confidentiality agreements I can’t violate.

“I’m moderately optimistic, there’s no hurry and we’re making progress. There’s confidence in our project, we’ll do everything on the pre-agreed timescale.

“Since we arrived here in April we and our business colleagues have done an amazing job, finding six sponsors. If we’ve found half a dozen in such a short time, things will be even better in the long run.

“The work of Milan China has taken time with the Chinese bureaucracy, and in a month we got a sponsor and signed a letter of intent with a second. Between January and June the first interesting revenues will arrive.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!