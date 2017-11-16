Fassone: ‘Milan can still make CL’

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Marco Fassone isn’t giving up on the Champions League, but admits “the top teams are setting a higher pace than expected”.

The Rossoneri were targeting at least a fourth place finish this season, but they’re already nine points off Lazio, who have played a game less.

“There’s certainly something missing, but the top teams are setting a higher pace than expected,” Fassone confessed in today’s Q&A from Milanello.

“It can be presumed that we can raise the pace and one of the ones in front might have some false steps. We’ll look at the final results in May.

“We thought we’d need 71-72 points to reach fourth place, so we’re three our four points behind the average we’d need for that, though we have to admit that the way those in front are going it could be around 80 points for the Champions League.

“The Europa League? Milan are very interested in that, because the final has a gold door which leads to the Champions League.

“Also because we’ve never won it, and Europe is the natural home of Milan. We have to win in the league too though.

“Vincenzo Montella? We followed Montella from the outside, then we chose and confirmed him.

“[Sporting director Massimiliano] Mirabelli follows him every day and sees the relationship he has with the lads. Results don’t just come by clicking your fingers, but I’m sure they will.”

Fassone was also asked about the summer transfer campaign, which saw the Rossoneri spend over €200m.

“It wasn’t difficult to convince the players, they all wanted this shirt. The most complicated deals were with the clubs, like with Lazio for [Lucas] Biglia.

“Certainly though the most difficult operation of the summer was the renewal for Gigio [Donnarumma], with a complicated intermediary [Mino Raiola].”

