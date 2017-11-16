Neto: ‘Juventus didn’t believe in me’

By Football Italia staff

Neto laments that he “didn’t have the confidence” of Juventus, and admits “maybe things could have gone differently if I’d stayed at Fiorentina”.

The Brazilian spent two seasons with the Bianconeri as Gianluigi Buffon’s understudy, but managed just 11 Serie A appearances in that time and move to Valencia this summer.

“They were two important years,” Neto told Fox Sports in an interview which will be broadcast in full tomorrow night.

“I wasn’t happy though because I didn’t play, I have to feel like there’s competition and the chance to go onto the pitch.

“I didn’t succeed at Juventus, I didn’t have their confidence and I lost the desire, so I decided to go elsewhere and prove what I’m worth.

“Buffon is a reference point for everyone in the dressing room, I didn’t think I’d unseat him but I worked at my best to prove I was up to the situation.

“Fiorentina? The team and city will always be in my heart. Maybe things could have gone differently if I’d stayed at Fiorentina, but I’m a professional and that’s all I can say about my move to Juventus.”

