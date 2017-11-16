Immobile huge doubt for Roma-Lazio

By Football Italia staff

Ciro Immobile is a major doubt to feature for Lazio in the Derby della Capitale against Roma on Saturday after he skipped training.

It kicks off on Saturday at 17.00 GMT

The striker returned from Italy’s failed World Cup play-off against Sweden carrying a knock, having already struggled with muscular issues beforehand.

Immobile did not take part in today’s training session, not even in part, so Luis Nani was tested as a centre-forward.

Felipe Caicedo is also out of action and Felipe Anderson has not featured at all this season due to injury.

