Roma-Uber deal sparks controversy

By Football Italia staff

Roma have sparked controversy in Rome by setting up a partnership with Uber, infuriating local taxi drivers. “This will turn around and bite them.”

The app-based taxi company will be their mobility innovation partner for the rest of the current campaign.

This includes trying to make transport to and from the Stadio Olimpico easier with pick-up locations slightly further away to avoid congestions, plus a unique promo code to receive 20 per cent discounts on matchdays.

After protests from various taxi unions in the Italian Capital, Roma released a statement assuring the partnership with Uber was “not exclusive” and the club was open to agreeing similar deals with other collaborators.

“This will turn around and bite both Roma and Uber,” said Loreno Bittarelli, leader of the Unione Radiotaxi d’Italia.

“With the problems of travelling around Rome that already exist, I am curious to see what happens when the clients call and can’t find a car. If they do, the fees will be bumped up by 400-500 per cent. Imagine how satisfying it’ll be to have a 20 per cent discount then…

“The fees for Uber are calculated by an algorithm based on offer and demand. With thousands of people all leaving the Stadio Olimpico at the same time, the demand will be sky-high and the costs with it.”

Follow the stars and start making more informed bets with StrataBet.

Sign Up for FREE now!