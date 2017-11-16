Aubameyang dropped by Dortmund

By Football Italia staff

Milan and Napoli are on high alert after Borussia Dortmund froze out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang for “disciplinary reasons.”

The Gabon international striker was originally in the squad for tomorrow’s Bundesliga match against Vfb Stuttgart.

He was later removed and a note from the club confirmed this was due to “disciplinary reasons.”

It’s not yet clear what happened or how long Aubameyang will be left out for, but this does raise questions ahead of the January transfer window.

Milan had already tried to sign the forward over the summer and he was very open to a return, having started his career in their youth academy.

Napoli could also make an approach in January following the injury to Arkadiusz Milik.

The 28-year-old has scored 15 goals in 17 competitive games for Borussia Dortmund this season.

His price-tag is believed to be in the region of €80m.

